Delhi Govt Planning Department is Hiring, Salary up to Rs 1.65 lakh: Here’s How to Apply

Delhi Government hiring for jobs and internship positions on a contract basis in the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit of its Planning Department. Delhi government has notified to recruit at several posts including that of director, joint director, deputy director, senior system analyst, young professional, and intern on contract basis in the department.

The eligible and interested candidates can submit their online application form through the official website — delhiplannining.nic.in. The last date to send applications is July 20. The applicants will also have to upload the self-attested copies of the required documents.

Delhi Govt Planning Department Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Director - 1 Post

Joint Director - 2 Posts

Deputy Director - 2 Posts

Senior System Analyst - 1 Post

Young Professional - 6 Posts

Intern - 5 Posts

Delhi Govt Planning Department Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: For all jobs barring intern, the applicant should have a postgraduate degree and for inter’s post one must have a graduate-level degree. Check the detailed requirement as follows

Director – The candidate must possess a Postgraduate degree in economics/statistics/ mathematics/ commerce/public policy/operation research/ management from a reputed University/ institute. The Candidate should have work experience of a minimum of 10 years.

Joint Director - The job seekers should have a Postgraduate degree in economics/statistics/ mathematics/ commerce/public policy/operation research/ management from a reputed University/ institute. The Candidate should also have work experience of at least 7 years

Deputy Director – The candidate should have a Postgraduate degree in economics/statistics/ mathematics/ commerce/public policy/operation research/ management from a reputed University/ institute. The Candidate must also possess work experience of a minimum of 5 years.

Senior System Analyst - MCA/ B.Tech/ B.E. (Computer Science/ Information Technology. The candidate should have a work experience of a minimum of 5 years

Young Professional – The job seekers should have postgraduate degree in Statistics/Operational Research/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics

Intern - The candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Age Limit: The upper age limit is capped at 55 years for the post of director. For the joint director, it is 50 years, for the deputy director, it is 45 years and for the senior system analyst, it is 35 years. For young professionals and interns, the upper age is 32 years and 30 years, respectively.

Delhi Govt Planning Department Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Delhi government’s planning department -delhiplannining. nic. in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab

Step 3: Click on the Advertisement link

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply online for various posts in M&E units

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload the self-attested copies of the required documents

Delhi Govt Planning Department Recruitment: Salary

Those selected for the post of director will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,65,000 while those selected for the post of joint director will get Rs 1,10,000 per month. The salary for the deputy director and senior system analyst is Rs. 95,000 per month. The young professionals will get Rs 50,000 per month. The intern will be hired at a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

