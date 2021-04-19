Delhi Prepones Summer Breaks, Schools to Remain Shut till June 9

Schools in Delhi will remain shut till June 9 due to a huge spike in Coronavirus cases in the national capital. Delhi has preponed the summer holidays for all government, aided, and private schools. Summer breaks were to fall from May 11 to June 30 which now have been preponed from April 20 to June 9.

During the vacation period, heads of schools are authorized to call vacation staff as per requirement for any school-related work maintaining COVID-appropriate behavior, the Directorate of Education, Delhi said in an official notice. The staff called for duty during this time will be eligible for a credit of earned leave as per CCS leave rule, as per the DoE.

Delhi had earlier announced to shut physical classes in all schools and had directed to start with online classes for the new academic session from April 1 in digital mode.

Delhi government has imposed a week-long lockdown till April 26. The national capital has received a record number of COVID positive cases. The positivity rate in Delhi has shot up to 29.74 per cent.

Schools in Delhi closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain spread of novel coronavirus. While several states partially reopened schools in October, the Delhi government allowed schools to reopen for students in classes 9 to 12 for practical works and remedial lessons.

