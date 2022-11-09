Delhi Reopens Schools After Pollution Break, Parents Still Concerned

Schools in the national capital have resumed after a break due to bad air quality. As schools reopen, the government is also resuming outdoor activities for all classes. Even as the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have declined in the last three days, the situation is far from normal. Many environmentalists have warned against “knee jerk” reaction of resuming schools, and many parents too have expressed concerns, especially for younger kids.

While schools have taken several measures to protect children, including the introduction of breathing exercises in classes and mental and emotional well-being sessions, parents are still concerned over the health and well-being of students.

It would be better if children were kept at home only as it is difficult for them to manage as neither there is much greenery nor the Delhi schools are capable enough to provide facilities to students. Around 80 per cent of students in my child’s class have a sore throat and this pollution can affect their health severely,” said a parent Upasana while speaking with ANI.

Another parent Braj told ANI that picking and dropping off students remain a big concern.

Schools Adopt Preventive Measures

Anshu Mital, Principal, MRG School, Rohini said they are planning to distribute a manual or written guide to teach students what types of foods, drinks, and behaviour they should adopt to ameliorate the situation we are living in.

Sangeeta Hajela, the principal, DPS Indirapuram, said “Anti-pollution masks are being distributed to students. Air purifiers have been placed at strategic locations to purify the environment. These steps will surely ensure good attendance and safeguard the health of our students.”

— With inputs from PTI, ANI

Read all the Latest Education News here