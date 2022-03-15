Delhi School Holds Paperless Term-end Exams, Provides Tablet-like Devices to Students

Till now we have computer-based exams for some of the national level entrances such as NEET and JEE Main, now schools have started have taken a step forward and move on from the traditional pen and paper-based exams. School of Specialized Excellence, Khichripur in Delhi took their term-end exams in a “paperless" manner. The students were provided with computers but different devices which looked like tablets, to give their exams.

Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, the school wrote, “A small step for our students. But a giant leap for Delhi Education Revolution. Paperless Term-end Examinations held today using devices. A maiden venture to institutionalize device-based assessment practice. Proud to have the initiative in our school."

This indeed is a giant leap. Shows the beauty and resilience of the Delhi Education Model.Kudos to the School for this great initiative. https://t.co/R2sILIAvr2 — DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) March 15, 2022

Due to the pandemic, schools had to shift classes online. Since March 2020, most schools resorted to online exams as well. However, the Delhi School of Specialized Excellence, Khichripur students took the exams in an offline mode, that is, while sitting at their school campus but the mode of the exam still remained online.

The online mode of exams, however, has proved to have its own pros and cons. While doing away with the paper-based exams brings the students a step closer to getting themselves acquainted with the latest technology in this digital era, 2021 saw several national-level exams that were held online being marred by cheating.

Right from JEE Main to NEET to REET, candidates found several ways to cheat during the exams. This includes screen sharing or mirroring, impersonation, seeking help by remotely using software, sending screenshots or images to experts, and the use of external resources was used in several exams.

