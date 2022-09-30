Delhi School Nursery to Class 1 Admissions Beginning Soon, Over 10,000 Seats on Offer

The admission process for admission to Delhi-based schools is going to be open once again. In Delhi-based schools, as many as 10,329 seats are vacant. Parents willing to enroll their children in Delhi-based schools from nursery to class 1 can do so from October 3. The admission process will begin online with the registration of the ward at the official website, edudel.nic.in. The application cum registration process will conclude on October 10.

According to the Delhi education department, among the total seats, as many as 55881 seats are for students belonging to the EWS and DG categories while a total of 4448 seats are vacant for the CDWSN category.

The seats will be allotted based on an online draw. The online draw will be held on October 14, according to the current schedule. The admissions are open for the number of class1 for the academic session 2022-23.

The age of children applying for nursery admissions at schools in Delhi for the academic year 2022-23 must be more than three years and less than four years. For those applying to the KG class, they must be more than four years and less than five years. While for those applying to class 1, the age of the child must be more than five years and less than six years, as per the existing rules.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, many parents have transferred their students from private schools to Delhi government schools leading to a high enrolment rate of students. A large number of teachers have complained that the student-teacher ratio is alarming and the covid-19 pandemic clubbed with additional experimental curricula launched by AAP government has increased burden on teachers. A large section of teachers in Delhi govt schools have complained of being burnt out.

“Delhi education revolution’s biggest achievement is that the confidence level of our children has increased. The students have the vision to improve their careers as well as contribute to the progress of the country,” said Delhi Education Minister and deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

