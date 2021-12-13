Delhi Schools May Reopen After Winter Breaks, Edu Dept Sends Proposal to Environment Ministry

After coronavirus, and then pollution has kept the schools shut in Delhi. Now, with receding air pollution the government is considering reopening schools. The Education Department of Delhi has sent two proposals to the Environment Ministry.

The new proposal submitted by the Delhi Education Department reportedly suggests reopening schools for the students of classes 6 and above immediately, while for students in class 5 and below, schools can be resumed from December 20.

The Environment Ministry will send these proposals to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), following this a final call will be taken on reopening schools will be taken by CAQM. In its earlier statement, CAQM had said, “All public and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education."

Schools in the city had opened for all classes, including primary and middle school students, on November 1, but a spike in air pollution forced them to close two weeks later. They have opened again on November 29 only to be shut on December 2 after the Supreme Court rapped the Delhi government and the Centre over steps being taken to tackle air pollution in the capital. The top court had pulled up the Delhi government for resuming physical classes in schools amid a rise in pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by media organisations that the decision on re-opening school will be taken after winter vacation.

Parents too have been divided on the ongoing issues of schools in Delhi. While many parents associations have claimed that they do not want to send their children to school for physical classes due to the covid and air pollution scare. Many have demanded the Delhi education department to resume physical classes for students claiming that most public places are open and if children are going to all these places then why not to schools. They have claimed that the students are suffering a lot academically due to long school closure.

Last week, many parents took to social media demanding the reopening of schools. The parents made a Twitter campaign with #backtoschool, where concerns were raised as the decision of closure of schools will hamper the learning of students.

The biggest emergency we’re facing is a generation that hasn’t been to school for 2 years and may never be able to close the gap!Why are we letting governments make lockdowns and shutdowns the default option? Take precautions … but let’s get moving … #BacktoSchool pic.twitter.com/ndhPphZgZP — Deepak Mukarji (@DMukarji) December 6, 2021

While taking back the decision to reopen schools, Delhi environment minister, Gopal Rai had said, “For a long time, children were not able to go to school. So, a call was taken on reopening schools keeping in mind the improvement in levels of pollution. Delhi’s pollution levels, however, are worsening now."

