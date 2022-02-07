Delhi Schools Reopen Today for Classes 9 to 12

Schools in Delhi have reopened today, February 7, for classes 9 to 12. The decision to reopen came after the capital saw a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had conducted a meeting with the government officials following which schools were allowed to reopen amid strict covid-19 precautions.

School Reopening LIVE updates

DDMA has allowed only vaccinated staff and teachers will be allowed to attend on-campus classes. For students studying in the nursery to class 8, schools will reopen from February 14 onwards.

“On the basis of the advice of the experts, in light of the consistently decreasing positivity and numbers of cases, institutions of higher education and coaching institutes to open subject to SoPs and strict adherence to CAB," DDMA had said earlier.

“Schools to open in a phased manner as per SoPs and adherence to CAB. Classes 9th-12th will open from February 7. Teachers who aren’t vaccinated will not be permitted," the DDMA said adding that the vaccination of the 15-18 age group is to be enhanced.

Further, the authority has allowed colleges and universities to reopen. Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh has said that the colleges under DU will open within a few days and a strategy is being formulated in this regard. The DU administration had earlier said that they will not be in a position to allow physical classes till colleges are allowed to function in 100 per cent capacity.

While other universities in Delhi including IP University, Ambedkar reopened their campuses, DU is yet to reopen. Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia will wait for the UGC guidelines after which they will discuss the reopening of the campus while the Ambedkar University and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will abide by the guidelines on college reopening.

