Delhi Schools Reopening for All, Nursery to Class 8 Students to Resume In-Person Classes Today

Delhi government will be reopening schools for younger classes as students in the nursery to class 8 will be allowed to attend in-person classes starting today, February 14. After the nod from the Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA), the government had reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 from February 7 onwards. Colleges too were allowed to reopen with 100 per cent capacity.

While the Centre has dropped the clause that mandated parental consent for students to physically attend classes from its guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to continue with the clause. The schools are, however, free to decide on the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure, keeping in mind Covid protocols.

Using all the entry and exit gates, staggered lunch breaks, adequate thermal scanning and sanitisation of the premises are some of the guidelines laid down by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority for the reopening of schools.

According to Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, many parents are apprehensive about sending their junior class children to schools as they are not vaccinated yet. Hence, they will opt to wait and watch, she said. Anil Bhati, parent of a 7-year-old told PTI, “I would want to send my child but schools have not started transportation yet and I am scrambling to make other logistic arrangements. When schools reopen, the government should also order resumption of transportation services"

A delegation of parents led by Chandrakant Lahariya met with deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia urging him to reopen schools, especially for younger kids. It had said that there is “scientific evidence that it is safe to reopen schools." After the meeting, Sisodia too agreed with the demands and said, “excessive caution is now harming our children. A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.