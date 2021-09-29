Delhi Schools Reopening for Nursery to Class 8 from November 1 in Phased Manner

Delhi is considering reopening schools for younger classes starting from nursery to class 8 from November 1 onwards. The reopening will be phase-wise with elder students rejoining physical classes first. Currently, schools are open for classes 9 to 12 across Delhi. Now, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is considering reopening schools after Dusshera.

While reopening schools for senior classes, DDMA had allowed schools to work only in 50% capacity. Other guidelines included staggered entry, sanitisation, socially distance seating arrangement. Even as classes were reopened in physical mode, attending classes was not mandatory and online education had continued. All these guidelines are expected to be followed for the junior classes as well.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr. Balram Bhargava had earlier said that primary Schools from classes 1 to 5 should be opened first as younger children have “much better ability to handle the virus than adults“. Children can handle viral infections better, they have fewer receptors. So once the decision is taken and all the staff vaccinated it would be good to open primary schools first," said Dr. Bhargava.

