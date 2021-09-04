Delhi Schools to Follow CBSE's Two Term Pattern for Classes 9, 11: DoE

With the introduction of two terms in classes 10 and 12 by CBSE, the Directorate of Education called for the same assessment system for classes 9 and 11 in all public, private and government-aided schools in Delhi for the academic session 2021-22. The academic session will be of two-term examinations, that is, mid-term examination (term-1) and annual examination (term-2) with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each.

According to the term and subject-wise marks shared with schools, each term will have a 50 per cent weightage for the calculation of final results, an order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. The order explained that question papers in the 90-minute term-1 or mid-term exams that will be conducted in October or November will have multiple-choice questions. The duration of term-2 will be two hours, and it will be descriptive with short- or long-answer questions.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had in July announced a special assessment scheme for classes 10 and 12 board exams for next year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, splitting the academic session into two terms. The board had also announced plans to rationalise the syllabus for the 2021-22 academic session and make the internal assessment and project work more “credible" and “valid".

CBSE had noted that the term one exams would be held in November-December, 2021, and the second term exams in March-April, 2022.

