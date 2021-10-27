Delhi Schools to Reopen for all Classes from November 1: Sisodia

After a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), deputy chief minister and Delhi Minister of Education, Manish Sisodia announced that the national capital will allow physical schooling for students of all classes from November 1. Even as the physical classes will be allowed, attendance will not be mandatory and online classes will continue. Students will only be allowed to attend school with the consent of their parents.

While addressing media, Sisodia said, “While there is no point of concern, we still need to be cautious." Delhi government has allowed Chhat Puja celebrations amid strict COVID-19 protocols. Similar safety norms will also be followed in schools.

Due to the long closure of schools, there has been academic learning losses among students, noted Sisodia. He said that the Delhi government is in favour of reopening schools. This includes public as well as private schools.

The Delhi government has also released SOPs for the reopening of schools. All schools which will be opening in physical mode will have to mandatory continue online classes and henceforth schools will function in hybrid mode. Schools will not be allowed to function over 50% capacity. All teachers including non-teaching staff will be vaccinated with both doses. Sisodia also asked schools not to force parents to send their children to schools.

Currently, only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to attend physical classes. The decision has come after schools across Delhi have seen an increase in attendance for senior classes - classes 9 to 12. In the 25th DDMA meeting held in September, LG Anil Baijal had said that no reported instance of any increased local transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi due to the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12.

