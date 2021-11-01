Delhi Schools to Reopen from Today

Schools in Delhi are set to reopen on Monday for all classes. Physical classes had already resumed for students of 9 to 12 on September 1, the remaining classes will reopen on November 1 after remaining closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the guidelines provided by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), schools would have to ensure that there is not more than 50 per cent attendance in a class. No student would be forced to attend physical classes and online classes will continue. It is also mandatory to ensure thermal screening of students and faculty, follow staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements, and avoid routine guest visits. Teachers and staff have also been directed to be vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Also read| Delhi University Students Trend #ReopenDU as Varsity Remains Shut Despite Schools Reopening

The DDMA has said students, teachers, and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges. It has also said that the area being used for activities like ration distribution and vaccination should be separated from the area that will be used for academic activities.

While government schools have been reporting over 80 per cent attendance after they reopened in September for classes 9 to 12, several private schools are in the process of sending out consent forms to parents and most of them will decide on the reopening of schools post-Diwali.

Read| Go Beyond the Syllabus: As Schools Reopen, Children Need Help to Adjust to New Normal

MRG School, Rohini said it is “waiting for staff readiness” with both doses of vaccination. Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh said it will reopen after Diwali. While DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, Indian School, and Bal Bharti School, Pitampura said physical classes will resume after the festive season.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.