Delhi Schools to Resume Physical Classes for Class 9 and 11 From Tomorrow

Delhi schools will be resuming physical classes for grades 9 and 11 from tomorrow, February 5. However, attending classes will not be mandatory for the students. Those who need any assistance in their studies or have doubts can come to school and seek help from teachers. The students will need to have a written consent from their parents to attend the classes.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also announced that the government will be resuming classes at colleges/institutes offering degree and diploma programmes as well. He stated that the schools/ colleges/ institutes will have to strictly follow the covid-19 safety guidelines while doing the same. Their primary focus is to reopen the schools as well as ensure the safety of the students. Students, teachers, and other officials will have to maintain social distance and wear face masks inside the campuses. It is also mandatory for the schools to install sanitisers inside the premises.

Sisodia also informed that they will not call all the students at once. He added that compensating the loss caused by the pandemic will not be possible, however, they are aiming to guide and counsel the students to prepare well for the internal assessment and practical exams. As per the reports, the Delhi schools will release the schedule for Class 9 and11 assessment and practical exams soon.

Meanwhile, the classes for Class 10 and 12 have already resumed from January 18 across Delhi. The schools are aiming to help students in their preparations for the upcoming board exams. Sisodia confirmed that the preparations made for the safety of the students have reassured their parents to send their children to schools. Around 80% of the total students are allowed to attend the classes at once in both government and private schools.