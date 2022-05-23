Delhi Schools 'Unsafe' for Kids, Commission for Women Calls Them 'Horror Houses'

After a horrific incident of a man entering a Delhi school and sexually harrassing students, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) conducted an enquiry at four schools run by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to check the condition of safety and security of students in the schools.

In its report, the commission pointed out glaring issues in the above schools including lack of security guards, dilapidated and unsafe buildings and lack of CCTV cameras, lack of mid-day meals, lack of toilets, missing teachers and lack of drinking water.

“I am shocked to see the hopeless conditions at these MCD schools. These schools are horror houses where students and teachers are extremely unsafe. MCD is running schools where girls are forced to defecate in the open! So much so for the Total Sanitation Campaign!,” Maliwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Following the inquiry, the Commission also issued a notice to MCD Commissioner, highlighting the lack of safety and security at these schools and demanded urgent improvements in the situation and actions against the officials responsible for the dismal condition of schools.

As part of the inquiry, the team of the Commission comprising DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal and others surveyed four MCD schools. The commission claimed that they were left “shocked” to see the conditions at these schools. The inquiry was done between May 20 and 21.

Earlier this month, a 40-year-old man, molested two girls in a MCD-run school in Northeast Delhi. The accused allegedly removed the clothes of a girl and muttered obscenities at her. Then he walked over to another girl and removed her clothes and his clothes as well. Thereafter, the accused closed the door of the classroom and urinated in front of the students.

In another incident, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) schools have not received their salaries for the last five months. Nearly 1 lakh students presently study in 365 EDMC primary schools. Teachers had approached the court and had asked court to give control of MCD-run schools to the government.

