Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Offers 39 Courses

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), established in August 2020 by the Delhi government offers 39 programmes including full-time and part-time diploma courses, short-term courses, undergraduate and postgraduate courses, reported The Print.

The college has opened admissions for its two-year postgraduate courses as well as three-year bachelor and diploma courses. DSEU is spread across 13 campuses. The university has 4,500 seats for its diploma programmes, 1,300 for bachelor’s programmes, 250 for BTech, and 100 seats for masters courses.

DSEU university also offers a variety of programmes including retail management, land transportation, hygiene management, digital media, architecture, civil engineering, computer engineering, etc.

For the diploma courses, the annual fee is Rs 20,000, for UG courses, it is Rs 25,000 and for PG courses, it is up to Rs 1.5 lakh, reported The Print.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Neharika Vohra told news agency PTI that the varsity has many courses which will offer plenty of job opportunities for students.

Elaborating on some of these unique courses, she said the varsity has a degree course on retail management wherein students will have three days where they will work with the industry on a paid stipend and three days will be spent on studies. “they complete their three-year course, they will have one-and-a-half years of work experience. On Mondays, there will be review sessions inside the varsity where the industry will also be present. If we think something new has to be taught, we will add it to the course,” Vohra told PTI.

Another course which the varsity will offer is Facilities in Hygiene Management’, something which has assumed greater significance in the current scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. “This course will prepare facility managers and they will be taught on how to clean a large building, soiled tile, how to recycle, how to ensure you are not using too many chemicals, how to be sustainable, how to manage manpower,” the VC explained. She also claimed that no other university has this course and experts from abroad are part of the curriculum advisory group.

The VC also shared details about another course – Land Transportation, which will train students on how to plan for a journey. “There are three ways in which transportation takes place — land, water, and air. Even land transportation takes place through railways and roads. There are a lot of professionals who are needed for fuel planning, route planning, and it is being developed with the logistic skill set department. After the second year, students will have the option of full-time internship with the industry and also get a stipend,” she said.

(with inputs from PTI)

