Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Reaches Out to Students from Low Income Settlements

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has set up admission helpdesks to reach out to students from low income settlements and marginalised communities across the national capital, an official statement said on Wednesday. In an attempt to take the university to the students, an admission mobilisation drive was organised at two youth-dominated slum clusters Navjeevan Camp and Transit Camp in Kalkaji where local MLA and Chairperson of Education Committee of Delhi Assembly Atishi also joined the outreach event, it added.

DSEU team went door-to-door in the slum clusters and spoke to students who have passed their Class 10 and 12 exams, explaining to them the admission criteria, eligibility, entrance test to various diploma and degree courses along with opportunities for scholarships under various schemes. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a previous interaction with the University said, Traditionally, students reach out to universities for information and admissions, however, this new skill based university must endeavour to reach out students, especially those that have been historically disadvantaged.

Atishi, who attended one of the mobilisation events, spoke to the students and parents about skill education and entrepreneurial opportunities at the DSEU. During a conversation with parents, she said, “This is a great opportunity for students seeking job oriented higher education… The courses here are developed in partnership with industry and have internships embedded within each course, thus the student from the beginning will have strong industry connect.”

The university has also conducted similar events in more than 25 slum clusters which are situated around its various campuses in a bid to attract students from all income segments. It also held similar mobilisation events in the last week of July at low income communities near Shakur Basti, Pochanpur Colony, Munirka Village, Madanpur Khadar, and 20 other similar colonies.

Admissions to the skill varsity are currently open and the last date of submission of applications to its various diploma and undergraduate programs has been extended till August 17.

