The Delhi Sports University is likely to start admitting students from classes 6 to 9 from April next year and will start operations at the Ludlow Sports Castle in the national capital’s Civil Lines area, its Vice-Chancellor Karnam Malleswari said. She said students who come in at a young age will be ready for the Olympics by the time they turn 18 or 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here