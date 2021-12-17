Delhi to Reopen Schools for Classes 6 to 12 from Tomorrow, Colleges, Universities Allowed Too

After being shut because of the Covid-19 led lockdown followed by pollution, the Delhi government will now reopen schools for students in classes 6 to 12 from tomorrow, December 18 onwards. This falls days ahead of winter breaks. Schools will resume amid strict covid-19 precautions as the national capital has reported cases of the new Covid variant - Omicron.

Not just schools but colleges too can resume, as per the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines. Students of the University of Delhi have been demanding reopening of campus since over a month, however, there is no word from the university on the same.

The announcement has come days after the Education Department of Delhi had sent two proposals to the Ministry of Environment regarding the reopening of schools. The proposal suggested that schools should reopen in-person for classes 6 and above immediately while for classes 5 and below, schools can resume in physical mode from December 20 onwards. It is likely that for younger classes schools may resume from December 27 onwards in physical mode.

“The commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has allowed resumption of physical classes in schools for classes 6 onwards," said the directorate of education, Delhi in an official statement. This will be applicable to all government, aided, unaided, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi cantonment board schools.

Schools in the national capital were last open on November 1 after months of shutdown only to be closed after four days due to pollution. The SC had earlier rapped the Delhi government for reopening schools when the offices were functioning in work from home or remote mode.

As the pollution levels in the city receded, parents and academicians started demanding to reopen schools. Earlier this month, a section of parents ran a campaign on Twitter #backtoschool. Under the same, a large number of people highlighted how the closure of schools was causing irreplaceable losses in students’ minds including learning as well as behavioural changes for kids.

