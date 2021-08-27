Delhi to Reopen Schools, Colleges, Coaching Centers From September 1

The Delhi government has decided to reopen schools as well as coaching institutes in a phased manner from September 1. The decision came after a meeting between the Delhi government officials with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held today.

Even as the physical classes are reopening, attendance will not be mandatory. Students will have the option of attending classes in online mode from home as per the norm since mid-March 2020. “No child will be forced to come to school. consent of parents is necessary for attending physical classes," said Delhi Education Minister and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

During the meeting, a report submitted by the DDMA was discussed. DDMA in its report had suggested that schools should reopen in a phased manner to prevent any further learning losses. Schools have been shut in one of the biggest closures for India since March 2020 and classes are being held online. Many students, especially those hailing from underprivileged backgrounds are unable to access classes.

After discussions, officials decided that just in the manner economic activities have re-opened, educational institutes must also re-open, Sisodia informed in a press meet. “Online education cannot be an alternative to offline education," said Sisodia.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also appointed actor Sonu Sood as brand ambassador for its ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ programme which aims to offer guidance to over 3 lakh young professionals and 10 lakh Delhi govt school students.

