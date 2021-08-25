Delhi to Reopen Schools Soon, Dates to be Announced Later This Week

Schools across Delhi will be reopening soon. The expert panel formed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to look into the reopening schools in the national capital has submitted its report to the Delhi government. As per sources, the expert panel has recommended the reopening of schools in a phased manner.

In the first phase, senior classes are to be reopened followed by middle and primary classes to be reopened in the last phase. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority is slated to meet later this week and will take a final decision on this.

Even as schools are reopening in physical mode, online classes will continue. Attendance of children will not be compulsory and left to the discretion of parents. Most states have asked students to bring consent from parents to attend schools in physical mode.

Schools in Delhi have remained shut since March last year following the lockdown in Delhi. However, schools were allowed to remain open partially for counselling and practical work purposes with the option of whether to send the child to school left to parents.

Delhi has witnessed an ebbing of the deadly Covid-19 wave in the months of April and May this year. In Delhi, as per the official health bulletin, more than 25000 people have already lost their lives. However, the wave seems to have ebbed with the daily death being reported as zero for the past five consecutive days and positivity rate below 1% for weeks now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here