Delhi University 1st Cut off List on October 1, What's Next

The University of Delhi (DU) will be releasing the first cut-off list on October 1. A special cut-off after the third merit list has also been issued by the varsity. Once declared, students will be able to check the merit list on the official website of DU — du.ac.in. The cut-off in the first merit is expected to touch 100 per cent this year.

Candidates making it to the first merit list will be called for counselling that includes document verification, seat allotment, and payment of fees. The admission process is likely to begin on October 4. Once the cut-off list is out, students will get about three days’ time to apply for admissions.

DU admissions 2021: Documents needed

Candidates who make it to the first cut off list must keep the following documents ready for the admission process:

— Class 10 pass certificate indicating date of birth and parents’ names

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government identification proof such as Aadhar card or voter card

— SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority, if applicable

— OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority, if applicable

— EWS certificate, if applicable

— Any applicants claiming admission through ECA and sports categories must upload self-attested copies of the relevant certificates

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph of the applicant

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

Candidates unable to make it to the first merit list will have to wait for the second list. In 2020, DU released five merit lists in total. Admissions across colleges affiliated to DU for most undergraduate (UG) courses are conducted on the basis of the class 12 marks. DU takes into account the percentage of the top four scoring subjects in class 12, also known as the best of four formulae.

