Delhi University 2nd Cut-off 2021: Top Courses Available for Below 90%

The Delhi University (DU) released the second cut-off list on October 9 which saw admissions for several popular courses being closed by top colleges such as Miranda, House, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram, etc. For the BA (H) Political Science course at Ramjas College, the cut-off is still at 100%. The cut-off for most other courses including BA (H) English, History, Economics has seen a marginal decline in the cut-off with just a 0.5% to 1% decrease in marks.

With 70,000 seats on offer and as many as 36,130 seats being filled in the first cut-off, students are now left with less than 50% seats. Know the cut off for courses which you can apply for with below 90%:

BA (H) Hindi

Maitreyi College — 81.5%

Swami Shraddhanand College — 87%

Aryabhatta College — 85%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College — 89.5%

Bhagini Nivedita College — 71%

Bharati College — 77.5%

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College — 85%

Dyal Singh College — 83.5%

Indraprastha College for Women — 85%

Janki Devi Memorial College — 85%

Kalindi College — 85%

Kamala Nehru College — 82%

Satyawati College — 85%

Jesus and Mary College — 68%

BA (H) Sanskrit

Maitreyi College — 62%

Hansraj College — 79%

Ramjas College — 79%

Daulat Ram College — 66%

Indraprastha College for Women — 65%

Janki Devi Memorial College — 45%

Kalindi College — 45%

Kamala Nehru College — 70%

Kirori Mal College — 78%

Motilal Nehru College — 60%

Ramanujan College — 85%

BA (H) Bengali

Miranda House — 70%

BSc (H) Life Sciences

Swami Shraddhanand College — 88%

BA Programme (Hindi + History)

Janki Devi Memorial — 87.50%

Lakshmi Bai College — 88.25%

Shivaji College — 89.5%

Shyam Lal College — 89%

BSc (H) Home Science

Bhagini Nivedita College — 82%

Institute of Home Economic — 82%

Lady Irwin College — 86%

Vivekananda College — 88%

For admissions to DU, students need to first calculate their ‘best of four’ on the basis of which they can continue with the registration process. Those who have secured marks with the cut-off courses will have to upload their documents and marks at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. Thereafter, a seat allotment process will be done. To accept a seat students will have to pay the admission fees to the respective colleges. The admission against the second cut-off list will begin from October 11 up till October 13. The colleges will approve the admissions by October 14, 5 pm and the admission fee needs to be paid by October 15.

