Delhi University 2nd Cut Off LIVE Updates: List to be Released Today at du.ac.in

While those who would not be able to make it to the second cut-off will have to wait for the next one. DU will release a total of five lists this year along with a special cut-off. The university had released the first cut-off on October 1 which saw as many as nine courses requiring 100% marks to get admissions to DU-affiliated colleges.

A total of 438696 students had applied for undergraduate (UG) courses at the varsity. The cut-off has been high this year due to a rise in 95% and above scorers in the board exams. A total of 70,000 seats are on offer across DU colleges. After the first cut-off list was released, the university had received 60904 applications out of which 14,205 were approved.

