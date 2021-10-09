Delhi University 2nd Cut Off LIVE Updates: List to be Released Today at du.ac.in

Live now
Delhi University 2nd Cut Off LIVE Updates: The University of Delhi is scheduled to release the second cut-off list today, October 9 at the official website du.ac.in. For admissions at DU, those who are able to make it to the second list will have to register for verification of documents and payment of fees. This list is expected to touch around 90%.Read More
Students need to first check the second cut-off and calculate their best of four carefully. Candidates can register if the marks match the criteria. A candidate is allowed to choose only one programme and one college per cut-off list. Selecting multiple programme or colleges in a particular cutoff is not permitted by DU. They are also not allowed to change a chosen programme and/or college.
For admissions at Delhi University (DU) candidates are required to check their percentages as per the best of four criteria. DU will auto calculate the best of four depending on the marks entered by the candidate during admissions. While choosing the best of four, candidates need to select four subjects — 1 language subject, and 3 best academic subjects that must include the subject for which the student is seeking admission…read more
The DU first merit was the highest-ever recorded with as many as seven colleges and nine courses demanding 100% marks for admissions. With a total of 70000 seats on offer, registrations after the first list saw as many as 47,291 students applying for seats at DU. The high cut-off could be due to the number of 95% plus scorers in board exams this year. Hence, the cut-off for popular courses is unlikely to see a huge decline.
Once the second cut-off is released, students will have to keep these documents ready before registering for admissions at DU.
— Class 10 pass certificate indicating date of birth, parents name
— Class 12 mark sheet
— Government identification proof
— SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM, EWS certificate, if applicable
— OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant), if applicable
— ECA and sports quota certificates, if applicable
— Scanned copy of passport size photograph
— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant
Delhi University is scheduled to release the second cut-off today, October 9 at du.ac.in. A total of 4,38,696 candidates have applied for admissions this year for 70,000 seats.
While those who would not be able to make it to the second cut-off will have to wait for the next one. DU will release a total of five lists this year along with a special cut-off. The university had released the first cut-off on October 1 which saw as many as nine courses requiring 100% marks to get admissions to DU-affiliated colleges.
A total of 438696 students had applied for undergraduate (UG) courses at the varsity. The cut-off has been high this year due to a rise in 95% and above scorers in the board exams. A total of 70,000 seats are on offer across DU colleges. After the first cut-off list was released, the university had received 60904 applications out of which 14,205 were approved.
