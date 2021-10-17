Delhi University 3rd Cut-Off: From Hindu to Miranda House, Marks Needed for Admissions to Top DU Colleges

The University of Delhi (DU) has dropped its cut-off from 100% in the first two lists to 99% for admission to the most sought after courses in premium colleges. For those who have not yet applied for admissions, here is a college-wise list of courses available under the third list.
Apart from admissions, students who have already taken admission can also seek transfer based on the third cut-off list.
Gargi College
BSc (H) Botany - 94%
BSC (H) Chemistry - 96%
BSc (H) Mathematics - 97%
BSc (H) Microbiology - 96.6%
BSc (H) Physics - 96%
BSc (H) Zoology - 95%
BSc Physical Science with Chemistry - 93%
BA (H) Applied Psychology - 98.50%
BA (H) Economics - 98.5%
BA (H) English - 97.25%
BA (H) Hindi - 87.75%
BA (H) History - 97.50%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 66.50%
BCom - 96.50%
BCom (H) - 97.75%
Hansraj College
BA (H) Economics - 99%
BA (H) English 0 98%
BA (H) Hindi - 94%
BA (H) History - 98.25%
BA (H) Philosophy - 96.75%
BCom (H) - 98.75%
BSc (H) Botany - 95.66%
BSc (H) Chemistry - 97.66%
BSc (H) Electronics - 97%
BSc (H) Geography - 98%
BSc (H) Mathematics - 98.25%
BSc (H) Physics - 98.66%
BSc (H) Zoology - 97.33%
BSc Life Science - 96%
BSc Physical Science with Chemistry - 96%
BSc Physical Science with Computer Science - 98%
Hindu College
B.Sc Physical Science with Electronics - 96.33%
BA (H) Economics - 99%
BA (H) English - 98%
BA (H) Hindi - 94%
BA (H) History - 98.25%
BA (H) Philosophy - 96.75%
BCom (H) - 98.75%
Kirori Mal College
BA (H) English - 98%
BA (H) Geography - 98.50%
BA (H) Hindi - 93.50%
BA (H) Political Science - 98.75%
BSc (H) Satistics - 98.25%
BSc (H) Botany - 94.33%
BSc (H) Chemistry - 96.66%
BSc (H) Mathematics - 97.75%
BSc (H) Physics - 97.66%
BSc (H) Zoology - 96.33%
BSc Life Science - 96%
BSc Applied Physical Science with analytical methods in chemistry & biochemistry - 93.33%
BSc Physical Science with Computer Science - 93.33%
BSc Physical Science with chemistry - 95.33%
BSc Physical Science with computer science - 97.33%
Miranda House
BSc Physical Science with Computer Science - 97%
BA (H) Bengali - 70%
BA (H) History - 99%
BA (H) Philosophy - 97.25%
BA (H) Sociology - 98.25%
Ramjas College
BA (H) Economics - 98.75%
BA (H) English - 98%
BA (H) Hindi - 92%
BA (H) History - 98.25%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 78%
BCom (H) - 98.75%
BSc (H) Statistics - 98.25%
BSc (H) Chemistry - 96.66%
BSc (H) Mathematics - 98%
BSc (H) Physics - 98.33%
BSc (H) Zoology - 96.33%
BSc Life Science - 94.33%
BSc Physical Science with Chemistry - 95%
BSc Physical Science with Electronics - 96%
Shri Ram College of Commerce
BA (H) Economics - 99.50%
BCom (H) - 99%
