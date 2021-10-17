Delhi University 3rd Cut-off Out: How to Seek Admission, Transfer College

The University of Delhi (DU) will begin the admission process against the third cut-off tomorrow, October 18. Candidates will have to register online at the official website of DU at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in to verify their documents. The admission process will continue till October 21 and the last date for the payment of fees is October 23.

Candidates must keep their documents ready before the admission process begins. They must also check the college-wise cut-off and calculate their ‘best of four’ for applying for a particular college and course.

DU admissions 2021: Documents needed for registration

— Class 10 pass certificate indicating date of birth, parents name

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government identification proof

— SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM, EWS certificate, if applicable

— OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant), if applicable

— ECA and sports quota certificates, if applicable

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

DU admissions 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Select a college and programme of your choice as per the cut-off

Step 2: Go to the DU official website and log in to the candidate dashboard

Step 3: Register using required credentials. Upload required documents

Step 4: After the college confirms the admission, pay the fees to reserve the seat

A candidate is allowed to select only one college and one programme per cut-off list. Multiple selections of colleges and courses are not allowed, the varsity said in an official notice earlier.

DU will auto calculate the best of four marks provided by the candidate during admissions. During verification of documents, if any discrepancy is found by DU, the admission will be rejected. The documents uploaded by the candidates will be verified by the respective colleges first. Failure to provide any documents will result in cancellation of admission. Candidates whose applications are rejected in this cut-off will be considered as fresh candidates and will be allowed to apply in subsequent cut-offs.

DU admissions 2021: How to transfer college, course

Students who have already applied for a particular DU college or course are allowed to change their preferences by cancelling their existing application. Such candidates need to apply for a fresh one along with their new choice of college and/or programme. Those whose admission was approved by the respective colleges in the second round and now want to withdraw the same will have to pay the cancellation sum of Rs 1000, which is non-refundable.

The third cut-off released by DU saw the cut-off still over 90%. In top colleges such as Miranda House, Hindu College, LSR, etc, the most sought after courses have already closed admissions. DU will release a total of five cut-offs this year. A special cut-off list would also be released on October 25.

