Delhi University Admission 2020: DU Special Cut-Off List to be Released Today

Delhi University Admission 2020 | Delhi University will release the special cut-off list for various merit-based UG admissions in an online mode today. Candidates who had applied for Delhi University Admission 2020 will be able to check the cut-off on the official website at du.ac.in. The DU 2020 special cut-off list will include applications for all the affiliated colleges.

The admission process through the special cut-off will commence from 9 am on November 24 and will continue till 1 pm on November 25. Candidates will, however, be allowed to pay the fee till 11:59 pm on November 27.

The DU admissions 2020 under the special cut-off are meant only for those students who have not taken admission till the end of the fifth round of counseling. The University has released a notification to caution the students to not cancel their admissions as “there will be no movement allowed during the Special Cut-Off.”

“All applicants who are admitted to any course (payment is done) are hereby notified to not to cancel their admission after the notification of the Press Release. The applicants who cancel their admissions after the closure of the 5th Cut-Off will not be considered for the Special Cut-Off,” said the notification. Read the official statement here:

http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/adm2020/22112020_Notice_Clarification%20Special%20Cut-Off.pdf

Earlier, the Delhi University released the list of vacant seats at the end of the fifth cut-off. It also announced the schedule for the sixth and the seventh cutoff. The DU Admissions 2020 sixth cutoff list will be released on November 28 and the admission process for the same will be done between November 30 and December 2. Students will be allowed till December 4 to pay the admission fees.

The seventh cutoff list for admission to various UG programmes across DU colleges will be released on December 5 for which the admissions will commence on December 7 and continue till December 9. The window to pay the fees will remain open till December 11.