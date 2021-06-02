Delhi University Admissions 2021: After CBSE, CISCE Cancel 12th Board Exams, DU Mulls New Mode for Admissions

The administration of the University of Delhi (DU) has come into action regarding finalizing the modalities for admission in the upcoming batch. The admission committee consisting of a group of teachers and deans would be deliberating on new standards for entry into university.

The authorities in Delhi University were waiting for CBSE to make the decision on exams clear. As soon as the new evaluation model will be announced by the board, DU authorities will standardize their admission processes.

Speaking to News18.com, Balram Pani, dean of colleges Delhi University said, “We were waiting for the final decision of CBSE and on the new evaluation system. We now know exams have been canceled, and with information on evaluation expected soon, the admission committee will hold a meeting this week deliberating on the admission process.”

He added, “Soon, a committee meeting on finalizing the modalities for admission in DU.”

“This is going to be a great challenge as we have to set the standards, be careful it is not discriminatory as CBSE and state boards have come up with new markings,” said Pani.

It is going to be different because “With CBSE marking there were merit-based entries in DU. With the exams taking place under CBSE, marks and criteria were standardized on a single platform, but right now we don’t know how it will be done. With changes expected we will have to step in,” said the dean of colleges.

On Tuesday the government decided to have a zero-exam year with both class 10 and class 12 examinations being canceled.

There have been multiple meetings and reviews on the issue of holding exams for class 12th students, where the students themselves were caught between “future and health”. There were online protests as well calling for the scrapping of class 12 exams.

“The University of Delhi fully supports the decision taken by the GOI to cancel the forthcoming CBSE Board Examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The University of Delhi also feels that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance. The University of Delhi looks forward to the decision taken by CBSE regarding the declaration of the results," said Rajeev Gupta, chairperson, Admissions at DU.

