Delhi University Admissions 2021: DU Cut-offs to be Higher, Efforts to Keep it Below 100%

Students seeking admissions to the University of Delhi (DU) can expect the cut-offs to remain high this year too. An increase in the number of applications for the limited number of seats and a rise in 90% scorers in the class 12 board exams can give a push to the cut-offs. The first cut-off list will be released on October 1. DU has released the schedule for five lists and experts believe that seats will be filled sooner this year. Further cut-off lists will only be released if any seats are left.

After facing flak last year for giving 100% cut-off for three courses, this year DU is trying to “stabilize" cut-off. Talking to PTI, Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said there will not be a cent per cent cut-off for any course in the college. “We won’t have 100 per cent cut-offs. The cut-offs will be slightly calibrated than last time. The cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them,” Nanda added.

Colleges affiliated with the varsity are holding meetings to analyse registration data. A college principal, requesting anonymity, told PTI that the cut-offs are going to be higher than last year. Students can expect an increase of 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in popular courses such as political science (Hons), some combinations of BA Programme, physics (Hons), etc.

Rajdhani College principal Dr Rajesh Giri said there will be a two per cent increase in cut-offs in the college than last year across all courses. The college’s admission committee took the decision during a meeting held on Tuesday.

Giri said most of the colleges will peg the scores higher than last year. St Stephen’s cut-offs, which were released, were more or less on similar lines, on the scores of last year. “St Stephen’s has a different admission process. They also have an interview so students are shortlisted but we don’t have that,” he said.

