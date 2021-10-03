Delhi University Admissions 2021 from Tomorrow: Here's How to Book a Seat

The University of Delhi (DU) admission process for the undergraduate (UG) courses for candidates who made it to the first list will begin tomorrow, October 4, and will continue till October 7. The admission process will be held online this year and candidates will have to register online at the colleges and upload necessary documents. Students need to apply at the official website of DU — du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in or on the official portals of each college.

Students will have to upload documents for verification following which seats will be allotted on the basis of their marks. To reserve a seat, students will have to pay admission fees. The first cut-off list for the academic year 2021-2022 was released by the university on October 1.

DU admissions 2021: Documents needed

Candidates who have made it to the first cut off will require these documents during the admission process:

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government identification proof such as Aadhar card or voter card

— SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM, EWS certificate, if applicable

— OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant), if applicable

— Relevant certificates of applicants claiming admission through ECA and sports categories

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

DU admissions 2021: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of DU

Step 2: Select the DU college and course as per the cut-off

Step 3: Register online at the college websites by filling in the required details

Step 4: Upload the documents for verification. Submit

Step 5: Save and download the form for further use

The applications of each candidate will then be reviewed and verified by the members of the admissions committee of DU. It will be then transferred to the Convenor of admissions after which the forms will be sent to the principals of respective colleges for approval for the counselling process and verification of docments.

