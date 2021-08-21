Delhi University Admissions 2021: Last Date To Apply For MPhil, PhD, PG Courses

The Delhi University will close the application window for Postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses on August 21, Saturday. The online registration process started on July 26, Monday. Candidates, who are willing to apply, must visit the official website http://www.du.ac.in/ of the varsity at the earliest. As per the registration status on the University’s website, more than 25,00 students have applied for the M.Phil and PhD programmes. For post-graduate courses, close to 1.6 lakh applicants have enrolled themselves. The total number of students applying for undergraduate courses stands at 3,52,520

Candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the courses. Applications that do not meet the criteria will be rejected. Before applying for a course, students should keep all the documents handy and they will be asked to enter the basic details.

In an official notification, the University had said, “Students can apply for any number of courses being offered by us but they will have to apply for each course separately as registration fees for every other course is different."

https://phdadmission.uod.ac. in/index.php/site/login

Delhi University 2021 Admissions Direct Link

https://admission.uod.ac.in/

Delhi University 2021: How to Apply

Candidates must register using an active email id as it will be used as a future mode of communication.

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website http://www.du.ac.in/

Step 2: Now, click on Admissions 2021

Step 3: A new page will appear. Click on the PG/M.Phi/PhD courses

Step 4: Enter all the required details

Step 5: Upload scanned documents, signature and photo

Step 6: Make fee payment

Step 7: Cross-check all the details and click on the final submit button

Step 8:Download the application form on your device

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here