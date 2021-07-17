DU Admissions 2021 LIVE Updates: Know Delhi University's Best of 4 Formula, Documents Needed

DU Admissions 2021 LIVE updates: The much-awaited admissions for the University of Delhi (DU) will begin soon. This year too the admission process will be held digitally. Taking a cue from last year, this year the varsity has launched a new website altogether for online registrations. Further, there will be a single registration-cum-application form for all departments, campuses, and colleges.
After much debate, the varsity has decided to do away with the CUCET or common entrance exam and admissions will be held on the basis of class 12 marks. The merit as usual will be calculated based on the best of four marks obtained in class 12. After last years’ 100% cut-off, Delhi University says it will “stabilize” cut-offs this year.
The varsity has released its admission brochure and the online registration programme will begin from July 26 for postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses. For undergraduate courses, the application process will open from August 2 and will remain open till August 31. There will be only a single form called “registration-cum-application form” for admission to all colleges, campuses, and departments.
New session in regional languages
From this year onwards, many colleges are offering courses in regional languages. While the AICTE has allowed regional courses in about 11 languages; in the first phase, the courses will be offered in five languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali — from the new academic year (2020-21)...read more
Start Admissions in August: UGC to Colleges
The University Grants Commission has asked colleges to start admission soon after CBSE and CISCE declare results for class 12. Both the boards are expected to announce results by July 31. For the new academic session, the UGC said, “ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses or programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards. It is expected that all the School Boards will declare their results for the class/grade-XII examinations by July 31, 2021"...read more
IP University Launches 5 new Courses
This year, IP University has launched five new programmes including B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence& Data Science, B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, BTech in Industrial Internet of Things, and BTech in Automation & Robotics, Bachelor of Design.
DU preparing to combat high cut-offs
Delhi University authorities are already preparing to fight high cut-offs. To ensure deserving students get through the university is working on making the cut-offs “stabilize". “The admission Branch is working with Principals of Colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions," DU said in an official notice.
More 90+, More applications: Will cut-off rise again?
This year not only are the number of applicants for the University of Delhi (DU) are expected to go higher but also going by the trend most state boards are opting for lenient marking for students. This year, the alternative mode of assessment has given rise to more students who scored 90+ marks. These factors combined can lead to a higher cut-off rates for DU admissions.
DU admissions 2021: Number of applicants to remain high
In 2020, a total of 3,53,717 students applied for about 60,000 seats. This was a rise of about 1 lakh students as compared to 2019. This year too the number is expected to be high as those who used to fly abroad for studies are looking for Indian universities due to travel restrictions.
DUET for more subjects
From the academic year 2021-22 onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through DUET. All entrance tests will be conducted through NTA's Computer Based mode. This year, the University of Delhi is planning to increase the test-centres for DUET.
DU admissions 2021: No trials for ECA admissions
Due to the unprecedented situation of COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing public health guidelines, UG merit-based admissions under the ECA and Sports Categories will take place without the conduct of online/offline trials. Admissions under these supernumerary seats will be done based on the Merit/Participation certificates of the applicants. Only for this year, the applicants will be allowed to upload certificates of the preceding four years (1st May 2017 – 30th April 2021).
DU to work on stabilizing cut-off
Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programmes will be based on Cut-offs as per past years' practice. "The Admission Branch is working with Principals of Colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions," said DU in an official notice.
DU admissions 2021: Documents needed
The application-cum-registration form will be released shortly by the varsity. In order to ensure that students apply fast and smoothly. Here is the list of documents they need to keep ready before applying
-- Passport size photograph of the applicant
-- Scanned signature of the applicant
-- Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth
-- Self-attested class 12 mark sheet
-- Class 12th provisional certificate/ original certificate
-- Character certificate from the institution last attended
-- Transfer certificate as well as Migration certificate from school/college
-- SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, if applicable
-- OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31
-- EWS Certificate, if applicable
-- Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates
-- Students who did not appear in compulsory English are required to submit a certificate that they have passed English as a second language in senior secondary hat is up to Class 10th
-- Copy of online registration form of university with university centralized registration number
Admission to All PG, some UG courses via DUET
Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) for all Post-Graduate programmes, selected Under-Graduate programmes and M.Phil./Ph.D programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA) for which the dates will be announced soon. All entrance tests will be conducted through NTA's Computer Based mode. The dates of entrance exams has not been released yet and will be issued soon.
DU admissions 2021: Extra fee for applying for more than one coure
While there is a common form for undergraduate admissions, for postgraduate programmes, the candidates will be required to fill one registration form but pay separate registration fees if opting for more than one programme. All candidates applying for M.Phil/Ph.D. Programmes will have to fill a common registration form. The registration fee will be non-refundable
Single form Admissions
The University will have only one form for admission to all colleges, departments, and campuses, candidates will not have to apply separately. Centralized UG admissions will be done through one "Registration-cum-Application" form, informed DU. All departments and colleges will use the same "Registration-cum-Application Form" for admissions and the candidates will not have to fill any other form.
DU admissions 2021: Varsity explains why CUCET idea was dropped
"Considering the challenges that emerged last year due to Covid pandemic, this year, for the benefit of the students, the University has decided to retain the Eligibility Criteria as last year," said DU in an official notice. This implies, the much-debated-about common entrance test will not be applicable from this year.
DU admissions 2021: Will there be a CUCET?
The university has earlier said that it would consider CUCET as well as one of the modes of admissions, however, as per the latest admission brochure, the same will not be considered. There was a lot of debate around CUCET. Some academicians called it to be biased towards upper class, some students said introducing the same so late will leave them with no preparation time.
DU Admissions 2021 LIVE updates: In 2020, a total of 3,53,717 students applied for undergraduate courses at Delhi University. In 2019, the number was 2.58 lakh. Due to the high number of candidates and limited seats, the highest cut-off went up to 100 per cent for DU. This year, too said Gupta, the number is expected to remain high.
