Delhi University Admissions 2021: St Stephen's Cut-Off at 99% for Most Courses, Highest for Economics at 99.5%

St Stephen’s College of University of Delhi (DU) has released its first cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses and it misses 100% by a whisker. Students applying for admissions at St Stephen’s will need at least 99.5% marks for hot courses like BA Economics honours. While the cut-off for most courses is at 99%, BA Sanskrit is available for students who have scored 69% or above marks.

The admission process at St Stephen’s is different than that of the rest of the colleges. students who match the cut-off mentioned in the lists or have obtained marks more to the same will be called for interview rounds. Students will also undergo document verification. The schedule for the interview is not yet out.

St Stephen’s College Cut-off

The cut-offs are not the exact marks obtained in class 12 but the best of four. This means, best of four marks or highest marks obtained in class 12 by a student. The best of four criteria changes from course to course. As a thumb rule, one of the subjects should be a language exam and the rest can be any subjects with the highest marks. For certain courses having a particular subject is a must. For example for BSc Math (Hons) marks obtained in math are a must consideration. This means, for BSc Math (Hons) the best of four will be language (English/Hindi/any langauge) + math + any two subjects with highest marks.

Delhi University application process has closed with a record high number. A total of 4.38 lakh students applying for colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi. Last year, the cut-off for three courses at DU remains at 100%. This year too with a record-high number of applications and more number of students getting 95% and above marks, the cut-off is expected to remain high. For the rest of the colleges, the cut-off will be released on October 1, as per schedule.

