Delhi University Admissions 2021 to be Held Online, UG Registrations by July-end

Delhi University Admissions 2021: The much-awaited admissions for the University of Delhi (DU) will continue to take place digitally this year as well. The varsity started disbursing and accepting forms digitally from last year due to the pandemic. This year, too with aim of avoiding long queues on campus, the varsity will hold the admission process digitally.

The registrations for postgraduate and PhD courses are expected to begin within 10-days while the registrations for the undergraduate courses will begin by July end, DU chairperson of admissions, Rajeev Gupta informed news18.com.

He also said that the varsity will continue to hold merit-based admissions this year too. The university was earlier considering allowing Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) as one of the many entrance gateways, however, there is no final decision on this yet. Under these circumstances, merit-based admissions will continue, informed Gupta.

This year too, the varsity is expecting to have a record number of registrations. Considering the travel bans and COVID restrictions across the world, foreign admissions will be lesser and thus, more students are expected to apply for Indian varsities. Last year too, following a similar situation, the number of registrations at DU went up by about one lakh.

In 2020, a total of 3,53,717 students applied for undergraduate courses at Delhi University. In 2019, the number was 2.58 lakh. Due to the high number of candidates and limited seats, the highest cut-off went up to 100 per cent for DU. This year, too said Gupta, the number is expected to remain high.

