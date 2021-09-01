Delhi University Cut-off to Remain Higher as Record 4.38 Lakh Students Apply for Admissions

The Delhi University (DU) has seen a record number of students applying for admissions in undergraduate courses. A total of 4,38,696 candidates have registered for admission for about 70,000 seats across 63 affiliated colleges affiliated with DU. This is double the number of students applying every year which is around 2.5 lakh. In 2020, the highest ever number of registrations were recorded at around 3.5 lakh. This record too stands broken now.

The record number of registrations can be cited to ‘all pass’ policy followed by most boards this year. Including CBSE, most of the boards have seen an unprecedented rise in the number of students passing class 12. Further, the number of students going abroad has also declined due to COVID-19 led travel restrictions across the world.

The rise in the number of applicants for DU and a jump in 95%, and above scores in board exams can collectively take the cut-off high. The highest number of applicants this year was from CBSE followed by ISC boards. In CBSE alone more than 70,000 students have scored 95% and above marks.

Last year, Delhi University had recorded 100% cut-off for three of its courses. This year, the varsity said that it will stabalize the cut-off, however, how the same will be followed is not known yet. Lowering the cut-offs, however, seem unlikely.

The varsity has said that the first merit list might be released by October 1 and the admissions process can begin by October 4.

The cut-off marks are calculated by DU on the basis of the ‘best of four’ marks obtained by the students, that is, the percentage of the top four scoring subjects in class 12. As an example, DU has explained, “if XYZ college has announced 87 per cent as the cut-off for the UR category for a specific course, and your effective percentage for that course is, for example, 87.3 per cent, then you are eligible for admission (provided you meet all the criteria outlined in the BoI) in that Cut-off List and must apply to that college within the time-period outlined for that cut-off list.”

