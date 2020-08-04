Take the pledge to vote

Delhi University Announces CBCS 2nd, 4th Semester Results of May-June 2020 Session; Check at du.ac.in

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the Delhi University at du.ac.in.

August 4, 2020, 11:10 AM IST
Delhi University Announces CBCS 2nd, 4th Semester Results of May-June 2020 Session; Check at du.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU) has announced the results for the second and fourth semester of May-June 2020 session. The results have been released for choice based credit systems (CBCS). The varsity did not conduct exams which were to be held in June due to the Covid-19 pandemic and evaluated students on the basis of assignments submitted by them and marks obtained in the previous semesters.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the DU at du.ac.in.

How to check DU 2nd and 4th Semester Results -

  • Step 1: Visit at du.ac.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the result of CBCS students of second and fourth semester

  • Step 3: Click on the statement of marks

  • Step 4: Select college name, enter exam roll number, type captcha code and then click on print score card

  • Step 5: Marksheet or score card will appear on screen

The university in June announced that it would not be feasible to hold exams in pen and paper mode keeping in view the government norms of maintaining social distancing.

“For promotion/results shall be adopted as per composite format for calculating the same for the intermediate semester/term/year students for the academic session 2019-2020 so that students of the university can take their career forward,” read a notification by the DU.

However, the varsity will be conducting exams for students of final semester of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The papers will be conducted from August 10.

