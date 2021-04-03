Delhi University asks students to Avoid Physical Presence, says "Stay Home or in Hostel"

The University of Delhi has asked students to stay at home or inside the hostels and “avoid physical presence for their academic work to libraries, laboratories unless very essential". The university administration has released an official circular after at least 13 students were found to be covid-19 positive in St Stephen’s College affiliated to the university. The development has come when students from the university were demanding the reopening of the varsity and physical classes.

In its recent circular, DU said that academic activities and essential work will continue with proper COVID-19 precautions which include thermal screening at gates with a valid identity proof along with the purpose of visiting the university campus. Inside the campus social distancing will also be maintained, wearing masks is mandatory and spitting is prohibited. Further, entry will be restricted inside faculty of science, faculty of arts, hostels, halls etc. No outsider will be permitted to enter.

Booking of a conference centre, seminar halls etc for any function or event remains canceled till further notice. The varsity administration will review the situation after 10 days and further actions will be decided accordingly. The university in its official notice said, “Delhi University urges all its colleges, departments, centers and hostels to remain vigilant to handle the present COVID-19 pandemic situation. All concerned are required to take appropriate steps for the benefit of their students and staff."