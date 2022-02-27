Delhi University Conducts 98th Convocation, Rajnath Singh Awards Digital Degrees

The University of Delhi (DU) held its 98th convocation on February 26 that was attended by the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest. For the first time, the varsity awarded digital degrees to as many as 1 lakh 73 thousand 443 students.

DU VC Yogesh Singh said that this year 802 students have obtained PhD degree from DU, which is the highest ever in the history of the university. Two students named Manoj from Department of Mathematics and Burhanuddin from Department of Commerce were awarded PhD degree posthumously.

Apart from these, digital degrees were awarded to 1,73,443 students which have been made available through the software “Samarth e-Governance” blockchain technology that has been developed by DU. In addition, 158 students received 197 gold medals. He said that 50 students were awarded degrees in Doctor of Medicine / Master of Surgery.

In his address, the minister explained the importance of rituals stating that Ravana was more knowledgeable, richer and stronger than Shri Ram, but the worship is not of Ravana, but of Purushottam Ram, of his value systems. He exhorted the students to work diligently. “It doesn’t matter how intelligent you are, but what matters is how big your mind is and what your sanskars are. Do not be afraid of failure in life because no success is final and no failure is fatal. Perseverance and patience is the basic mantra of life. If you have courage, then you can achieve success on any front in life," he said.

The Chief Guest, while calling on the students for the digital degree certificates, said that now many changes shall come in your life. “The next life will start from what you have learned during your education. You have to work in applied mode. You will face many challenges in the coming time. At that time, it is only the knowledge gained from this university that will be your support," he said.

Meanwhile, VC Yogesh Singh welcomed everyone and presented the report of the university. He also announced that DU is now going to start some new programmes in engineering including BTech Computer Science, BTech Electrical, BTech Electronics, Integrated five-year BA LLB and BBA LLB.

