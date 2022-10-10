Delhi University Cut-off List Release Dates, Admission Schedule Likely Today

The Delhi University is expected to announce the cut-off dates for admission to undergraduate courses today. With the second phase of admissions ending on October 10, the varsity is expected to announce the final schedule which will have the dates on which the cut-off lists will be released. This year, instead of the class 12 scores, the cut-offs will be based on the CUET score.

Under the new process in the case, students score the same marks in CUET, then class 12 marks will be used as a tie-breaker. Apart from marks, the choice of subject of the candidates will also be considered while finalizing a list. The Common Seal Allocation System (CSAS) will auto-lock the preferences saved by the candidate on October 10.

Read | DU Admissions: How Will Merit List be Calculated, Delhi University Explains

Admission to the desired course in your preferred college is subject to a variety of factors — eligibility, number of vacant seats, reservation, relaxations, marks secured by you in the tests that are relevant for the course, admission policy of the university applying for, etc.

Last year, as many as nine courses needed a minimum of 100 per cent marks to offer admissions. From BA political science to BCom to BSc computer science, cut-offs across streams were around 99 per cent till the third list. This year too, English honours, psychology, BCom among others remain the top picks of students.

To enhance transparency, DU has offered a real-time window for candidates where the students can view the number of candidates who have opted for

a particular programme in a college. This count is updated on two

hourly basis to help the candidates get a real-time instantaneous data /

information about the programme and college preferences that the candidates are opting for, the varsity said.

Even under the CUET process where students could opt for multiple universities and courses, Delhi University has emerged as the top choice of students across India. The varsity has received over 6 lakh applications this year. Thus, the competition for a DU seat is stiff.

