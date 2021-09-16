Delhi University Cut-off Schedule This Week, Seats Likely to Fill Within Five Merit Lists

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the schedule for cut-off lists by end of this week. The first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions will be released on October 1 at du.ac.in. Those who have marks equal to or more than the cut-off will be eligible to apply for a seat in the course. In the first schedule, a total of five merit lists will be released.

This is the first time that list will be released in October. The admissions process is likely to be released from October 4. The admission process will be held online. The admission process was conducted online in 2020 for the first time due to the pandemic. The same will continue this year as well.

This year, a record-high number of students — 4,38,696 — applied for admissions at undergraduate courses this year. The number of applicants is almost double as last year, further, the number of students scoring over 95% has gone up too. Most of the applicants for DU are from CBSE, as per data. The number of 95% scores in CBSE 12th boards is 70,000. This means, more students will be competing for the seats.

Officials from Delhi University have said that it is likely that seats could be filled faster this year. If seats are left vacant then more cut-off lists will be released. Last year as many as 10 seats were released. Once the cut-off list is out, students will get about three days time to apply for admissions.

DU is also planning to accommodate more students by introducing new courses keeping in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for both the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at the varsity’s affiliated colleges. Hansraj College is likely to increase its seat intake from 50 to 80 seats in its BA programme. Zakir Husain College (Evening) of DU will also increase its intake from 15 to 40. Dayal Singh College (Evening), Shyam Lal College, Janaki Devi Memorial College, and Bharati College are planning to begin BSc Computer Science from the new academic year while Ramanujan College will start a BSc in an operational research course.

