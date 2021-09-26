DU Admissions 2021: Courses for Students Who Scored Less Than 90%

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to release the first cut-off list by October 1 on its official website du.ac.in as well as on the respective websites of the colleges. Admissions for most undergraduate courses are based on class 12 merit by calculating the ‘best of four’ formulae. This means the percentage of the top four scoring subjects in class 12 is considered for the admissions.

Based on the cut off list of 2020, here is a list of subjects and colleges which students who have scored below 90% in class 12 can take up:

BA (Hons) Geography

Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)- 80

Swami Shardhanand College - 88

BA (Hons) Hindi

Aryabhatta College - 80

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 85

Bhagini Nivedita College (W)- 72

Bharati College (W)- 78

College of Vocational Studies - 79.5

Daulat Ram College (W) - 84

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 88

Deshbandhu College - 80

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College - 84

Dyal Singh College - 83

Gargi College (W) - 83

Indraprastha College for Women (W) - 86

Janki Devi Memorial College (W) - 85

Kalindi College (W) - 85

Kamala Nehru College (W) - 82

Lakshmibai College (W) - 82

Maharaja Agrasen College - 86

Maitreyi College (W) - 82

Mata Sundri College for Women (W) - 73

Motilal Nehru College - 82

Motilal Nehru College (Evening) - 76

PGDAV College - 82

PGDAV College (Evening)- 77

Rajdhani College - 86

Ram Lal Anand College - 83

Ramanujan College - 83

Satyawati College - 84

Satyawati College (Evening)- 80

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 84

Shivaji College - 84

Shyam Lal College - 86

Shyam Lal College (Evening) - 88

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) - 76

Sri Aurobindo College (Day) - 79

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) - 78

Sri Venketeswara College - 85

Swami Shardhanand College - 80

Vivekananda College - 78

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 80

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) - 79

BA (Hons) History

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College - 88.5

Satyawati College (Evening)- 89

Vivekananda College - 85

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) - 86

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) - 84

BA (Hons) Social Work

Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 83

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College - 87

BA (Hons) Philosophy

Janki Devi Memorial College (W) - 89

Mata Sundri College for Women (W) - 80

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) - 79

BCom

Aditi Mahavidyalaya - 86

Bhagini Nivedita College (W)- 87

BA (Hons) Sanskrit

Bharati College (W)- 70

Daulat Ram College (W) - 65

Deshbandhu College - 58

Dyal Singh College - 72

Gargi College - 50

Hansraj College - 72

Hindu College - 78.5

Indraprastha College for Women - 70

Janki Devi Memorial College (W) - 45

Kalindi College - 45

Kamala Nehru College - 70

Kirori Mal College - 72

Lady Shri Ram College for Women - 70

Lakshmi College - 56

Maitreyi College (W) - 70

Mata Sundri College for Women (W) - 56

Miranda College - 75

Motilal Nehru College - 56

PGDAV College - 62

PGDAV College (Evening) - 65

Rajdhani College - 70

Ramjas College - 77

Satyawati College - 60

Shivajo College - 72

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) - 55

Sri Venketeswara College - 66

Vivekananda College - 60

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) - 68

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) - 60

BA (Hons) Bengali

Miranda House - 70

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 67

BA (Hons) French

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies - 87.5

BA (Hons) German

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies - 87.5

BA (Hons) Spanish

Department of Germanic and Romance Studies - 86

BA (Vocational Studies) Management and Marketing of Insurance

College of Vocational Studies - 88.5

BA (Vocational Studies) Material Management

College of Vocational Studies - 86.5

BA (Vocational Studies) Office Management and Secretarial Practice

College of Vocational Studies - 87

BA (Vocational Studies) Small and Medium Enterprises

College of Vocational Studies - 86.5

A total of five merit lists is expected to be released by DU. The first cut-off list is likely to be 100% for most subjects as the number of students scoring 95% and above in class 12 has gone up this year including 70,000 students from CBSE. The admission process is likely to begin on October 4 in the online mode due to the pandemic. A record-high of 4,38,696 students had applied for admissions at undergraduate courses this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here