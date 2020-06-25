Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Delhi University Entrance Test DUET 2020 Application Process Begins at nta.ac.in/, Apply via Direct Link

The Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 Registration portal will remain open till July 4. All candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before signing the application form.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
mobile app, Delhi University aspirants, DU aspirants, Smartphone App, Technology News
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)

The Delhi University Entrance Test DUET 2020 admission test application process has begun. Students can sign up for different courses on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in. The Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 Registration portal will remain open till July 4. All candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before signing the application form. Candidates can read the Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 official notification here.

According to the Indian Express report, close to 1.8 lakh students have already registered for the entrance examination.

DU admissions 2020: Registration Fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 750, for reserved category the fee is Rs 300.

DUET 2020 Undergraduate Registration Process Direct Link

DUET 2020 Post-graduation Registration Process Direct Link

DUET 2020 M.Phil/P.hD Registration Process Direct Link

Delhi University Entrance Examination 2020: How to apply

  • Step 1: Click on the above mentioned direct links

  • Step 2: Create a registration id for yourself by tapping on new registration

  • Step 3: Enter all basic information like name, address, father’s name, email id and create a password

  • Step 4: Upload documents and make fee payment

  • Step 5: Download DUET 2020 application form and note down the registration number and password

Once the registration process is successful, the applicant can visit the admission portal through their registered email address, only. Applicants must use its own active email address as all the future communications will be conducted through it.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading