Delhi University Entrance Test DUET 2020 Application Process Begins at nta.ac.in/, Apply via Direct Link

The Delhi University Entrance Test DUET 2020 admission test application process has begun. Students can sign up for different courses on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in. The Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 Registration portal will remain open till July 4. All candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before signing the application form. Candidates can read the Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 official notification here.

According to the Indian Express report, close to 1.8 lakh students have already registered for the entrance examination.

DU admissions 2020: Registration Fees

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 750, for reserved category the fee is Rs 300.

DUET 2020 Undergraduate Registration Process Direct Link

DUET 2020 Post-graduation Registration Process Direct Link

DUET 2020 M.Phil/P.hD Registration Process Direct Link

Delhi University Entrance Examination 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Click on the above mentioned direct links

Step 2: Create a registration id for yourself by tapping on new registration

Step 3: Enter all basic information like name, address, father’s name, email id and create a password

Step 4: Upload documents and make fee payment

Step 5: Download DUET 2020 application form and note down the registration number and password

Once the registration process is successful, the applicant can visit the admission portal through their registered email address, only. Applicants must use its own active email address as all the future communications will be conducted through it.