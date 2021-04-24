Delhi University Final Semester Exams to Begin From May 15

Delhi University (DU) has released the final semester exam schedule for all Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) programs as well as the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). As per the official statement, the exams will be conducted from May 15. The examinations will be held in three sessions and on Sundays as well as in Open Book Examinations (OBE) mode. The final date sheet for the DU examinations 2021 will be notified by the end of this month. “All Ex-Students of Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) (Admission in 2015 to 2018) and Erstwhile FYUP (B. Tech) and Ex-Students of Annual Scheme registered with SOL and NCWEB as per specified Span period shall also appear as per date sheet applicable for each said case," reads the official notification.

The DU examinations 2021 will be conducted on the basis of the syllabus applicable at the time of admission. The students of Terminal Semester/Final Year who couldn’t take the OBE Examinations Phase I & II conducted in August and September 2020 will also be given an opportunity to write the paper in May-June 2021. The examination form for all the abovementioned programs is already available on the DU official website and the last date to submit it is April 30.

The varsity has also stated that the examination schedule for CBCS (LOCF), Undergraduate IV Semester of regular, NCWEB, SOL student as well as Essential Repeaters, Improvement, and ex-students of IInd Semester will be released in due course after reviewing the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation. The Certificate/Diploma/Advanced Diploma and Language Courses examinations will be conducted by the respective Faculty/Departments. The details will be released in due course of time.

The varsity will release the detailed guidelines regarding OBE along with the date sheet of examination by the end of this month on its official website www.du.ac.in. The schedule for all PG programs will be notified separately by the respective departments. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Check DU notification here: http://exam.du.ac.in/pdf/202102/Notification%20Conduct%20of%20Exams%20Final%20year%2019.04.2021.pdf

