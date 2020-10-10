Delhi University First Cut-off List Expected to Release Today at du.ac.in

Delhi University is going to release its First Cut off List for 2020 soon. For the admission process beginning from October 12, the varsity is expected to release the cut off list two days earlier, on Saturday.

Various colleges under DU will be releasing the cut-off list first which will be then compiled by the varsity to prepare the first cut off list. Delhi University will publish this compilation on its official website. According to a Times Now report, the colleges are most likely to share the list with the University today.

The cut off list will help prepare the students for the upcoming admission process. Delhi University will begin the admission for UG courses from October 12. The process will go on till October 14, till 5 pm.

Students are advised to check the first cut off list from the university’s official site at du.ac.in. The undergraduate candidates will get the ample scope of seeking admission into DU colleges as the varsity will publish a total of five cut off lists.

Every candidate will need to submit scanned copies of educational documents to complete their application. These are their Class 10 certificate, Class 12 marksheet, OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (if applicable), EWS certificate (if applicable), or ECA/ Sports categories.

Every candidate who appears in the first cut-off list will have two days time to fill in the forms, verify documents and select their choice of college and course. They need to pay their application fee within October 16. The UG Entrance-based admission on the first cut off list will begin from October 19 and continue till October 21. They will have a window open till October 23 to pay the fees. For post graduate candidates, the admission will be taking place from October 26 to October 28. The last date to make the payment is October 30.