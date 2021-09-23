Delhi University Forms Panel to Look into College of Art De-affiliation Matter

The Delhi University (DU) has formed a six-member panel to look into the matter of de-affiliation of the College of Art from the varsity after a large section of its executive council expressed unhappiness over a proposal to merge it with the Delhi government-run Ambedkar University. The committee will also look into the de-affiliation of the Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research (DIPSAR) from DU and its becoming the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (PSRU) under the Delhi government.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet in March decided to merge the College of Art (CoA) with the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD). ”The Delhi University will determine the modalities of how the process of de-affiliation happens. There has been no process carried out for its (CoA) de-affiliation,” said the Dean of Colleges at the varsity, Professor Balaram Pani.

“The committee will decide whether the College of Art should be de-affiliated, he said. The decision to form the committee was taken at the Executive Council (EC) meeting of the university held last month. The committee was notified on September 21. At the EC meeting, the de-affiliation of CoA from DU and its affiliation with the AUD was discussed. The Delhi Cabinet in March took the decision to merge CoA, currently affiliated to DU, with AUD.

“A committee has been formed to look into the matter. The entire EC was not happy with the conduct of the Delhi government and it was decided to form a committee,” Registrar Vikas Gupta had said. Professor Rajpal Singh Pawar, who has been appointed as the member of the committee formed by the university, said that they questioned the university authorities over the issue of de-affiliation.

“We will try to stop the de-affiliation. Whatever should happen, should happen with the approval of the EC. The committee will formulate the Delhi University’s reply to the draft Cabinet note of the Delhi government on the de-affiliation of College of Art,” he said. Pawar also claimed that the varsity had never allowed DIPSAR’s affiliation." We want to know when permission was granted for its de-affiliation and who gave that permission,” he added.

