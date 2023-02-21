Delhi University Gears Up to Prevent 'hooliganism' During Holi

Holding meetings with Delhi Police personnel operationalising a joint control room and asking colleges to constitute committees are among the preventive steps taken by the Delhi University to avoid any ”untoward incident” during the Holi festival and ”strengthen a feeling of security” among students, especially girls.

Holi will be celebrated on March 8. Like every year, the university is cautious and is taking preventive measures to ensure safety and security on the campus.

”The University is to gear itself to curb any menace of hooliganism in the name of Holi and to avoid any untoward incident during the festival on the university campus and in its colleges,” Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi said in a circular to all colleges.

The notice has been issued by Abbi to combat ”hooliganism” in the name of Holi.

The proctor said anyone found to be indulging in such acts of indiscipline and causing harassment would be subjected to strict disciplinary action.

”The university has taken necessary steps to make elaborate internal and external security arrangements on the campus, its affiliated colleges and hostels, to combat acts of hooliganism and rowdyism in the name of Holi festival causing harm to members of the university community, particularly the girl students,” the circular read.

It said that those who is found to be indulging in such acts of indiscipline and causing harassment would be subjected to strict disciplinary action under the provision of University Ordinances, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place Act-2013.

The proctorial board has also called a meeting with the police officials of the NCT Delhi on March 1 to discuss various preventive measures to be taken to ”combat hooliganism”.

The university has issued a set of guidelines, asking all the students not to play the festival in a rowdy manner with wet colours, balloons or pistons in any of its educational institutions.

Also, it will be setting up control rooms on the north and south campus to receive complaints from students during the festival.

As reported, the control rooms jointly manned by Delhi Police and DTC authorities and the university officials at north and south campus would function to deal with any untoward incident.

Moreover, the varsity has directed principals, deans of faculties, head of departments and provost of halls and hostels to be available to take care of any incidence.

”We are also seeking necessary cooperation and support from the law and order authorities, Metro and the DTC officials to maintain peace and harmony and monitoring the situation so as to avoid untoward incidents during the Holi festival,” the circular said.

“The joint control room on the north and south campuses will be in operation along with Delhi Police. The DU internal security staff will closely monitor incidents for taking timely action to maintain peace and order,” it added.

