Delhi University Issues Advisory for Hostel Residents to Stay Safe from COVID-19

Avoiding closed spaces, eating a balanced diet, watching out for symptoms of COVID-19 — these are some of the precautions made by the advisory issued by Delhi University for its hostel residents. The varsity said it is extremely concerned about the well-being of the students and staff members who live and work very close together in hostels and urged them to follow the measures which are critical to keeping the transmission rates of the virus low.

The advisory said hostel authorities must earmark rooms for self-isolation and also advised students to vacate hostels as close contact poses a grave threat of disease transmission. “We hope the students will return to their native place and continue their academic activity remotely. At the same time, we recognise that some students are unable to return and need to stay on," it said.

Students were advised to eat a healthy balanced diet, take vitamin supplements and have adequate water intake. The advisory also that students should make sure their rooms are well ventilated and should avoid closed, confined spaces at all costs. “Students should watch out for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, nausea, running nose, headache, difficulty in breathing, diarrhoea. In case they develop any of these symptoms, they should contact hostel authorities or their local health provider for advice," it said.

The advisory also asked the residents who develop these symptoms to self-isolate and quarantine themselves pending the results of the tests. If found positive, an isolation period of 14 days is mandatory. “The hostel administration must be informed immediately about the positive test results so isolation of the affected person can be arranged preferably with separate dinning and bathroom facilities," it added.

The varsity has also prepared a help desk for residents along with a list of doctors who can be consulted for medical need.

