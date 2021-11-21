Delhi University Issues Anti-Ragging Norms, to Set up Control Room

Delhi University (DU) issued notices to its colleges to enforce strict rules and regulations when it comes to ragging. It has requested the colleges to form an anti-ragging/ disciplinary committee and vigilance squad taking the help of NCC/NSS students volunteers wherever possible to monitor ragging. The varsity will set up two joint control rooms, one each in the North and South Campus beginning from November 22 till 26. Anti-ragging posters in English and Hindi have been installed at the strategic locations in both campuses of DU.

“A meeting of the Proctorial Board of the University of Delhi was held on 18th November, 2021 to deliberate upon measures for facilitating smooth induction of students during the opening of new academic session 2021-22. Officials from Delhi Police and Senior officials from the University of Delhi were present. A number of important decisions were taken in the meeting to ensure maintenance of discipline and prevention of ragging in the University and College campuses," the official notice read.

Also read| Delhi University Considering to Offer BTech in AI, Data Science & Other New Age Technologies

It has asked all students and hostel residents as well as their parents/guardians to give an undertaking to the effect at the time of admission to respective colleges as per web portal — antiragging.in. Colleges and hostels have been requested to restrict the entry of outsiders and to prominently display rules regarding the prohibition of ragging in their respective institutions.

Police have been placed outside every college with special assistance being provided at the women colleges. “Any acts of indiscipline, ragging will be dealt with strictly under the University’s Statutes, Ordinances, which give legal authority to principals/Heads/Directors/ Provosts/Wardens to take preventive as well as punitive action, wherever required. Police assistance will be sought whenever situation warrants direct intervention by them." DU said.

Read| Education Minister Inaugurates Centres for Nano Technology, Indian Knowledge System at IIT Guwahati

Patrolling has also been enforced to monitor and to take speedy action in case of any untoward incident on the campus. Delhi police have assured that women police in plain clothes will be deployed in the university as well as outside the premises of each college. In case of any ragging or eve-teasing, the police will take care of the offenders.

Those students who are taking paying guest accommodation must ensure that their PG is duly verified by the local police as the PGs are regularly monitored by area police for proper safety and security of the student residents.

“The UGC has formulated strict guidelines to curb the menace of ragging which was given on their web site www.ugc.ac.in. As per “UGC regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational Institutes, 2009”, the Principal/Head/Provost shall during the first three months of an academic year, submit a weekly report on the status of compliances with Anti-ragging measures under these regulations and monthly report on such status thereafter. The report can be sent by email to proctor@du.ac.in," DU added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.