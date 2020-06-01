Delhi University Issues Revised Academic Calendar at du.ac.in, Summer Vacation from June 13
Delhi University on Monday released a revised calendar for the academic year 2019-21 on its official website.
The recent notice mentions that the revised dates are as per 'Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of Covid-19 Pandemic and Subsequent Lockdown' issued by the University Grants Commission released on April 29.
As per the latest calendar, the evaluation of practical, internal assessment, dissertation, project work, fieldwork and assignment is scheduled from May 19 to June 12. The summer vacations will begin from June 13 and end on June 30, with the beginning of semester-end examination on July 1.
The new academic calendar 2019-20 is "subject to amendment, depending upon the situation emerging out of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic or any other exigency."
Students can check details on the Delhi University’s official website via the direct link here.
Students can read the complete notification on the direct link here.
The new session for the academic year 2020-21 will begin from August 1 for the students of 3rd semester (2nd year) and 5th semester (3rd year). The university will begin classes for the fresh batch (1st year) from September 1.
On May 31, the Delhi University issued a notice regarding the admissions of the students in the first year. It mentioned that all the details of the admission process and the schedule would be put up on the official website of the University of Delhi soon.
Students from Delhi University can check the tentative schedule of semester-end examination of the direct link.