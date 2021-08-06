Delhi University, Jamia Jointly Offer MSc Mathematics, Admissions Open

The University of Delhi (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have jointly launched MSc Mathematics course. The online registration for the same is on and students can apply till August 21. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites of either Jamia and DU.

It is a two-year postgraduate programme under the meta university-based concept. When more than one academic institute in nearby areas offers courses jointly. It is taught by the Cluster Innovation Centre, the University of Delhi, and AJK Mass Communication and Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. The fee per semester is Rs 5000.

A total of 25 seats are available. Out of the total, 10 seats are for the general category students, 5 for OBC, 2 for Scheduled Caste, 1 for Scheduled Tribe, 2 for EWS, 3 for Muslim General, 1 for Muslim OBC, and 1 for Muslim woman.

Admission to the programme is done through a common entrance exam. Candidates with any bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi or from any other recognized university with at least two full-fledged papers in Mathematics at the undergraduate level can apply for the programme.

The exam will be held in the multiple-choice question (MCQ) format mode featuring 100 questions for a two-hour duration. The syllabus includes mathematics till UG level, education, logical reasoning, general awareness, English language comprehension. Admission will be strictly on the basis of the entrance exam and no interviews will be conducted.

Those who clear the programme will be eligible to join the teaching profession if they have passed BEd, take the NET exam, can take up MPhil or PhD, aim to be curriculum developer or an entrepreneur in mathematic education, work in education-related govt and private organisation.

