Delhi University Likely to Conduct Final Year Exams in Both Online, Offline Mode

While Delhi University (DU) has scheduled the final year exams to be held in November, the students and teachers are still waiting for clarity over the mode of examinations. According to the university’s academic calendar, the undergraduate (UG) final-year exams for the fifth semester will begin from November 30 onwards, and postgraduate (PG) final-year exams will begin from December 15.

As the varsity is yet to clarify the mode of examination, Dean (exams) DS Rawat told Hindustan Times that both the online open book exams (OBE) and regular exams are on the table and the final decision will be taken in due course of time based on the situation of the pandemic and other factors. He also stated that students are allowed to return for practical classes and not theory lessons for now.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta, citing the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s guidelines, said that only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed in classrooms, hence it is difficult to hold in-person examinations. He said, “If the DDMA guidelines are relaxed by then, we can think of holding in-person exams. Else, we are most likely to continue with online OBE”.

The teaching faculty also expressed their opinion on the mode of examination and stated that the final-year students should be focused and prepared for the in-person examination, as they had to deal with multiple modes of learning and assessments. The teachers also cited that the students have been promoted to the next semesters on the basis of their previous years’ performance and open book exams without being proctored. They added that the degree will be diluted if final year exams are not conducted in person.

Meanwhile, some of the students too expressed their wish to appear for physical exams as they are not sure about how their degrees will be perceived in the future.

DU is all set to reopen physical classes for final-year UG and PG students from September 15 onwards. The practical classes, lab work, and academic consultation will also be reopened for the final year students.

